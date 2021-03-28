Post News
News at a Glance
Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths
The Guardian
- The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended exemption of nomination fees for youth aspirants seeking elective positions.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
2023: PDP may waive nomination fees for youths
Vanguard News:
2023: PDP to waive nomination fees for young aspirants
Daily Post:
2023: PDP to waive nomination fees for youths
Nigerian Tribune:
2023: Saraki-led committee recommends fee waiver for PDP aspirants under 35
The Cable:
PDP reconciliation committee recommends waiving nomination fees for aspirants below 35 years
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Panel urges PDP to waive nomination fees for youths
Independent:
Committee Recommends Nomination Fees Waiver For PDP Youths
The Herald:
Saraki's committee asks PDP to waive nomination fees for youths | herald.ng
The Breaking Times:
2023: PDP Set to Waive Nomination Fees for Youths - Breaking Times
The Eagle Online:
2023: PDP set to waive nomination fees for youths
Pulse Nigeria:
Saraki's panel recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths
News Diary Online:
2023: PDP set to waive nomination fees for youths Newsdiaryonline
Nigerian Eye:
2023: PDP to waive nomination fees for youths ————————- The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee (NRSC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended the exemption of nomination ... ;
News Break:
Saraki's Committee Advises PDP Leadership To Waive Nomination Fees For Youths
Naija News:
2023: PDP May Waive Nomination Fees For Youth Aspirants
See Naija:
2023: PDP to waive nomination fees for youths
Nigerian Pilot:
2023: PDP to waive nomination fees for youths -NigPilot
More Picks
1
Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
1 day ago
3
OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
4
We kidnapped Edo Immigration PPRO and sold her to Fulani herdsmen in Ahor forest – Member of notorious kidnap syndicate -
My Celebrity & I,
1 day ago
5
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
6
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie -
Instablog 9ja,
1 hour ago
7
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
8 hours ago
8
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
10
“I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
