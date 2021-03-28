Post News
News at a Glance
FLASH: Doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are set to begin an indefinite strike from April 1.
The Nation
- FLASH: Doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are set to begin an indefinite strike from April 1.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Resident doctors begin indefinite strike April 1 - Punch Newspapers
Nigerian Tribune:
Resident doctors declare “total and indefinite strike”, to begin from April 1
Legit:
Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite strike April 1
Vanguard News:
Resident doctors threaten to embark on nationwide strike April 1
Independent:
Resident Doctors Declare “Total, Indefinite Strike”, April 1
PM News:
Resident doctors begin nationwide industrial action April 1
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Resident Doctors Threaten To Commence Nationwide Strike On Thursday
The Eagle Online:
Resident doctors set to begin indefinite strike
News Breakers:
Resident Doctors to Begin Indefinite Strike on April 1
Republican Nigeria:
Resident doctors set April 1 to begin “total and indefinite strike”
First Reports:
Resident Doctors begin indefinite strike April 1
Affairs TV:
Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike April 1
Naija Surf:
Resident Doctors Declare “Total And Indefinite Strike”, To Begin From April 1
Within Nigeria:
Resident doctors declares indefinite strike
More Picks
1
Super Eagles Beats Squirrels of Benin 1-0 to qualify for AFCON 2021 -
Leaders NG,
16 hours ago
2
NSCDC arrests 15 commercial sex workers in Ibadan -
The Dabigal Blog,
24 hours ago
3
The “Story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without” Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu says -
News Wire NGR,
10 hours ago
4
High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract -
Salone,
17 hours ago
6
'A stabilising factor for Nigeria's democracy' -- Sanwo-Olu hails Tinubu at 69 -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
7
Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East -
Authentic Nigeria,
10 hours ago
8
Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku -
Nigerian Eye,
15 hours ago
9
Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
10
2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP -
Society Reel News,
18 hours ago
