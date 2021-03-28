Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’ll sleep with you before giving you roles – Movie director to actresses
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
We’ll sleep with you before giving you roles – Movie director to actresses
A Ghanaian movie director Ola Michael has said he and other directors will not hesitate to sleep with any budding Read More >>
We’ll ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

We’ll Sleep With You Before Giving You Roles – Movie Producer Tells Young Actresses KOKO TV Nigeria:
We’ll Sleep With You Before Giving You Roles – Movie Producer Tells Young Actresses
Movie Director Reveals Why They Sleep With Actresses Before Giving Them Roles The Genius Media:
Movie Director Reveals Why They Sleep With Actresses Before Giving Them Roles
"We’ll Sleep With You Before Giving You Roles" – Movie Director, Ola Michael Tells Actresses Kanyi Daily:
"We’ll Sleep With You Before Giving You Roles" – Movie Director, Ola Michael Tells Actresses


   More Picks
1 Super Eagles Beats Squirrels of Benin 1-0 to qualify for AFCON 2021 - Leaders NG, 19 hours ago
2 World’s Highest Unemployment Rate: Time To Help This Government Help Nigeria – By Atiku Abubakar - Julia Blaise Blog, 18 hours ago
3 High cost of governance responsible for poverty in Nigeria – Gov Lalong - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 BREAKING – Malaysian Firm Battles FG Over Multi Billion Naira Passport Printing Contract - Salone, 20 hours ago
5 Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East - Authentic Nigeria, 13 hours ago
6 Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku - Nigerian Eye, 17 hours ago
7 Little girl sheds hot tears after running into DJ Cuppy on the streets of London - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
8 2500 Osun APC Members Decamp To PDP - Society Reel News, 21 hours ago
9 Tinubu Calls For Investment To Tackle Unemployment - Leadership, 1 day ago
10 PHOTOS: Super Eagles players enjoy boat cruise back to Lagos - The Nation, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info