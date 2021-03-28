Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate
News photo Vanguard News  - Mascot Kalu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency by-election, says he has accepted the result of the poll.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

