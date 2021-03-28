Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

69th Birthday: Tinubu explains mission in Kano
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, said he is in Kano State to preach unity in Nigeria.The former Lagos Governor restated the need for Nigerians to strengthen the bond of friendship to ensure the prosperity of the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

