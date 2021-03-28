Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘This is all shades of wrong’ – Nigerians condemn singer, Seyi Shay for ‘CURSING’ a contestant in Nigerian idol show
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Social media users have condemned sensational singer, Seyi Shay after the negative statement she made to a contestant in the ongoing Nigerian Idol show.

   More Picks
1 World’s Highest Unemployment Rate: Time To Help This Government Help Nigeria – By Atiku Abubakar - Julia Blaise Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians React As Wike Showers Gifts On Burna Boy - Information Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Super Eagles Back In Lagos To Prepare For Formality Match With Lesotho - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
4 Ogun: I’ll complete roads projects abandoned by Amosun – Gov Abiodun - See Naija, 2 hours ago
5 ‘This is all shades of wrong’ – Nigerians condemn singer, Seyi Shay for ‘CURSING’ a contestant in Nigerian idol show - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Fayemi congratulates APC leader, Tinubu at 69 - The Dabigal Blog, 4 hours ago
7 FirstBank Convenes The Fourth Edition Of Its Annual FirstGem Event, Reinforces Its Leading Role In Promoting Women Empowerment - Yes International! Magazine, 2 hours ago
8 Nigeria Police Arrest Two Pastors, 14 others As Masterminds Of IPOB’s Killings, Violence In South-East - Authentic Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 Blame youth unemployment for Insecurity, says Atiku - Nigerian Eye, 22 hours ago
10 69th Birthday: Tinubu explains mission in Kano - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
