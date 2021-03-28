Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen abduct Seriki Hausa’s brother in Osun
News photo The Street Journal  - Some unknown gunmen have abducted three passengers, including a Seriki Hausa’s brother, in Osu town, along IfeIlesha expressway in Osun State. While the identities of the other two captives have not been established, the brother of the Seriki Hausa of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

