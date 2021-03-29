Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northern Yoruba Community Rejects Oduduwa Republic
News photo Anaedo Online  - The Yoruba ethnic community in the 19 Northern States has said that it has nothing to do with the calls for Oduduwa Republic. President of the Yoruba Welfare Group Worldwide, Abdlhakeem Adegoke, told newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday during a peaceful ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why we will never support agitations for Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community Daily Times:
Why we will never support agitations for Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community Sahara Reporters:
Why We Will Never Support Agitations For Oduduwa Republic — Northern Yoruba Community
Yoruba Community In 19 Northern States Regrets Oduduwa Republic The Herald:
Yoruba Community In 19 Northern States Regrets Oduduwa Republic


   More Picks
1 Omo-Agege cautions APC against past PDP mistakes - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 “You are mad” – Tacha tells people criticizing Governor Wike for giving N10 million to Burna Boy - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerians React As Wike Showers Gifts On Burna Boy - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Gov. Zulum Not Losing Sleep over Impeachment Rumours – Chief Of Staff - The Next Edition, 5 hours ago
6 Super Eagles Back In Lagos To Prepare For Formality Match With Lesotho - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC alerts Nigerians of unregistered, fake insulin tea for diabetes - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Tanker drivers threaten to disrupt fuel distribution nationwide - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
9 Ogun: I’ll complete roads projects abandoned by Amosun – Gov Abiodun - See Naija, 5 hours ago
10 Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info