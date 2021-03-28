Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie
See Naija  - A 2023 presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has slammed those saying he has no political experience and as such can not run for Nigeria’s Presidency. The veteran Nollywood actor said political experience should not be a determinant of who becomes ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie Daily Post:
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie
I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie Daily Times:
I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie
I Don’t Need Political Experience To Be President – Yul Edochie Reveals Naija Loaded:
I Don’t Need Political Experience To Be President – Yul Edochie Reveals
I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie PM News:
I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie Newzandar News:
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Yul Edochie TACKLES those saying he does not have a political experience to be president
2023: I Don’t Need Political Experience to be President Gist 36:
2023: I Don’t Need Political Experience to be President
2023: I Don’t Need Political Experience to be President - Yul Edochie Tori News:
2023: I Don’t Need Political Experience to be President - Yul Edochie
2023 Presidential Election: I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie declares - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023 Presidential Election: I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie declares - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 The “Story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without” Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu says - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
2 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 19 hours ago
3 Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa - Benco News, 19 hours ago
4 Unemployment: Speak Up While There Is Still Nigeria To Save – Atiku To Stakeholders - Benco News, 23 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
7 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
8 2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie - See Naija, 6 hours ago
9 SEC releases new rules on warehousing, collateral management - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info