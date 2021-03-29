Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle - Tinubu
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Governor of Lagos state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has stated that the Nigerian economy has remained weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle even after the exit from recession.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle – Tinubu My Celebrity & I:
The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle – Tinubu
The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle – Tinubu Newzandar News:
The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle – Tinubu
Salone:
Tinubu Says – The economy remains weak with too much unemployment and resources left idle


   More Picks
1 Omo-Agege cautions APC against past PDP mistakes - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 “You are mad” – Tacha tells people criticizing Governor Wike for giving N10 million to Burna Boy - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerians React As Wike Showers Gifts On Burna Boy - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Gov. Zulum Not Losing Sleep over Impeachment Rumours – Chief Of Staff - The Next Edition, 5 hours ago
6 Super Eagles Back In Lagos To Prepare For Formality Match With Lesotho - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC alerts Nigerians of unregistered, fake insulin tea for diabetes - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Tanker drivers threaten to disrupt fuel distribution nationwide - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
9 Ogun: I’ll complete roads projects abandoned by Amosun – Gov Abiodun - See Naija, 5 hours ago
10 Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info