Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A speeding driver has died and so has a female pedestrian who he hit along Obiuno Road in Igbo Ukwu, Anambra State. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of the pair in a lone accident that occurred on Saturday, March 27.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra Vanguard News:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
Anambra: Speeding driver kills woman, dies Daily Post:
Anambra: Speeding driver kills woman, dies
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra Daily Times:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding driver, pedestrian die in Anambra autocrash – FRSC Premium Times:
Speeding driver, pedestrian die in Anambra autocrash – FRSC
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a fatal accident Yaba Left Online:
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a fatal accident
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra PM News:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding driver kills self, female pedestrian in Anambra The News Guru:
Speeding driver kills self, female pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra + Photo The Eagle Online:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra + Photo
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident My Celebrity & I:
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra Pulse Nigeria:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
How Speeding driver killed himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident Top Naija:
How Speeding driver killed himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident
Speeding driver kills woman, dies Nigerian Eye:
Speeding driver kills woman, dies
Speeding Driver Dies, Kills Female Pedestrian In Anambra The Next Edition:
Speeding Driver Dies, Kills Female Pedestrian In Anambra
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident Inside Business Nigeria:
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra Ladun Liadi Blog:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And A Female Pedestrian In A Lone Accident Naija Diary:
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And A Female Pedestrian In A Lone Accident
Speeding driver kills woman, dies in Anambra Within Nigeria:
Speeding driver kills woman, dies in Anambra
Anambra: Speeding driver kills female pedestrian, injures two others MetroStar Nigeria:
Anambra: Speeding driver kills female pedestrian, injures two others
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra See Naija:
Speeding driver dies, kills female pedestrian in Anambra
Speeding driver kills woman, dies in Anambra Effiezy:
Speeding driver kills woman, dies in Anambra
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And Pedestrian In A Lone Accident, Others Injured Gist 36:
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And Pedestrian In A Lone Accident, Others Injured
Speeding Driver Dies, Kills A Pedestrian After He Lost Control In Anambra Naija on Point:
Speeding Driver Dies, Kills A Pedestrian After He Lost Control In Anambra
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident Newzandar News:
Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And Pedestrian In A Lone Accident, Others Injured Tori News:
Speeding Driver Kills Himself And Pedestrian In A Lone Accident, Others Injured


   More Picks
1 Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Drive Industralisation, Buhari Declares - PUO Reports, 9 hours ago
6 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
9 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info