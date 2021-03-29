Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN To Leverage ICT For Economic Growth — Emefiele
News photo The Breaking Times  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is ready to invest in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in order to stimulate economic growth and development.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN to Leverage Opportunities in ICT for Economic Growth This Day:
CBN to Leverage Opportunities in ICT for Economic Growth
CBN to invest in ICT in order to boost economic growth National Accord:
CBN to invest in ICT in order to boost economic growth
CBN To Leverage ICT For Economic Growth — Emefiele Online Nigeria:
CBN To Leverage ICT For Economic Growth — Emefiele


   More Picks
1 Omo-Agege cautions APC against past PDP mistakes - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 “You are mad” – Tacha tells people criticizing Governor Wike for giving N10 million to Burna Boy - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
4 Nigerians React As Wike Showers Gifts On Burna Boy - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Gov. Zulum Not Losing Sleep over Impeachment Rumours – Chief Of Staff - The Next Edition, 5 hours ago
6 Super Eagles Back In Lagos To Prepare For Formality Match With Lesotho - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
7 NAFDAC alerts Nigerians of unregistered, fake insulin tea for diabetes - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
8 Tanker drivers threaten to disrupt fuel distribution nationwide - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
9 Ogun: I’ll complete roads projects abandoned by Amosun – Gov Abiodun - See Naija, 5 hours ago
10 Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info