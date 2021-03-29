Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Women are by far more intelligent than men” – Minister of Transportation,Rotimi Amaechi declares
Correct Kid  - The former Governor of Rivers state and minister of transportation,Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that Women are by far more intelligent than men while talking at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) in Abuja.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

