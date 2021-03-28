Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON Qualifiers: Lesotho team to arrive Lagos today ahead of Super Eagles clash
Republican Nigeria  - Lesotho delegation will fly into Nigeria on Monday morning for Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. According to Completesports.com, the match commissioner and referees arrived in Nigeria ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lesotho Arrive Lagos Today For Super Eagles Clash Complete Sports:
Lesotho Arrive Lagos Today For Super Eagles Clash
AFCON: Lesotho to arrive Lagos today - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
AFCON: Lesotho to arrive Lagos today - Punch Newspapers
Lesotho Arrive In Lagos For Super Eagles Showdown Leadership:
Lesotho Arrive In Lagos For Super Eagles Showdown
AFCON qualifier: Lesotho arrive Lagos ahead of Super Eagles clash The News Guru:
AFCON qualifier: Lesotho arrive Lagos ahead of Super Eagles clash
Lesotho Arrive Lagos Ahead Super Eagles AFCON Clash Global Village Extra:
Lesotho Arrive Lagos Ahead Super Eagles AFCON Clash
AFCON qualifiers: Onuachu sets new Super Eagles target ahead of Lesotho clash Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON qualifiers: Onuachu sets new Super Eagles target ahead of Lesotho clash


   More Picks
1 Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 1 day ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
4 We kidnapped Edo Immigration PPRO and sold her to Fulani herdsmen in Ahor forest – Member of notorious kidnap syndicate - My Celebrity & I, 1 day ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
7 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
8 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
10 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info