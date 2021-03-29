Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, says it will deploy 1,635 personnel for Special Patrol during the Easter period.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun Daily Times:
Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun
Easter celebration: Police deploy 5,883 personnel to worhip centres, others in Delta The Sun:
Easter celebration: Police deploy 5,883 personnel to worhip centres, others in Delta
NSCDC Deploys 1,500 Personnel For Easter Celebration Independent:
NSCDC Deploys 1,500 Personnel For Easter Celebration
Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun Newsdiaryonline
Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun Prompt News:
Easter: FRSC deploys 1,635 personnel in Ogun
Easter patrol: FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel Inside Business Nigeria:
Easter patrol: FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel


   More Picks
1 Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
2 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 22 hours ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa - Benco News, 23 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
6 2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie - See Naija, 10 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info