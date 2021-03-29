Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
You Are Part Of Nigeria’s Rot – Presidency Replies Atiku Over Unemployment Comment (See Full Details)
Naija Loaded
- The Presidency has said Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was part of the rot Nigeria has become.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Atiku part of Nigeria’s rot – Presidency replies ex-VP over unemployment comment
The Breaking Times:
Presidency Attacks Atiku Over Comments on High Unemployment
Nigerian Eye:
Atiku part of Nigeria’s rot – Presidency replies ex-VP over unemployment comment
Within Nigeria:
‘You’re part of the rot Nigeria has become’- Presidency blasts Atiku
Online Nigeria:
Presidency Attacks Atiku Over Comments on High Unemployment
Kemi Filani Blog:
Atiku part of Nigeria’s rot – Presidency berates former-Vice President over unemployment comment
More Picks
1
The “Story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without” Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu says -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
2
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
19 hours ago
3
Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa -
Benco News,
19 hours ago
4
Unemployment: Speak Up While There Is Still Nigeria To Save – Atiku To Stakeholders -
Benco News,
23 hours ago
5
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
7
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
3 hours ago
8
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie -
See Naija,
6 hours ago
9
SEC releases new rules on warehousing, collateral management -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
10
Abia: I'll not challenge result of Saturday’s by-election — APC’s candidate -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...