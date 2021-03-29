Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
Pulse Nigeria
- Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims in Kaduna - Punch Newspapers
Daily Post:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
Vanguard News:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
Naija Loaded:
Kaduna Police Disrupt Kidnap Attempt, Rescue 5 Victims
Ripples Nigeria:
Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues five in Kaduna
The News Guru:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
News Diary Online:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna Newsdiaryonline
The Eagle Online:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue five victims in Kaduna
Daily Nigerian:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
Prompt News:
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
PM News:
Fierce gun duel as Police fight off bandits, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
See Naija:
Fierce gun duel as Police fight off bandits, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna
Within Nigeria:
Fierce gun duel as Police fight off bandits, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna » NEWS
More Picks
1
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
20 hours ago
2
OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa -
Benco News,
21 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom -
The Cable,
1 day ago
5
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
5 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
8
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
9
“I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie -
See Naija,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...