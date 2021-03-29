Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Czech billionaire dies in Alaska copter crash
News photo The Guardian  - Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic's wealthiest person with a fortune topping $13 billion, died aged 56 in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Czech The Punch:
Czech's 'wealthiest' man dies in Alaska helicopter crash - Punch Newspapers
Czech Republic’s ‘Wealthiest Man’ Dies In Alaska Helicopter Crash Channels Television:
Czech Republic’s ‘Wealthiest Man’ Dies In Alaska Helicopter Crash
Czech Republic billionaire Petr Kellner dies in Alaska helicopter crash TVC News:
Czech Republic billionaire Petr Kellner dies in Alaska helicopter crash
Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner Killed In Alaska Helicopter Crash Independent:
Czech Billionaire Petr Kellner Killed In Alaska Helicopter Crash
Kellner Czech Republic richest man dies in helicopter crash PM News:
Kellner Czech Republic richest man dies in helicopter crash
Czech Republic Within Nigeria:
Czech Republic's richest man, Petr Kellner dies in Alaska helicopter crash » NEWS
Richest Man In Czech Republic Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash Tori News:
Richest Man In Czech Republic Dies In Tragic Helicopter Crash


   More Picks
1 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 20 hours ago
2 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa - Benco News, 21 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom - The Cable, 1 day ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 5 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
10 2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie - See Naija, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info