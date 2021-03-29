Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seriki’s brother, two others abducted in Osun regain freedom
News photo The Nation  - By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo The younger brother of Seriki of Hausa Community, identified as Usman and two others abducted along the IleshaIfe expressway have regained freedom, The Nation learnt The Nation reports that the trio were kidnapped at Osu ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three men abducted in Osun regain freedom Nigerian Tribune:
Three men abducted in Osun regain freedom
Kidnapped brother of Seriki in Osun, others regain freedom Legit:
Kidnapped brother of Seriki in Osun, others regain freedom
Seriki’s Brother, Two Others Abducted In Osun Regain Freedom Independent:
Seriki’s Brother, Two Others Abducted In Osun Regain Freedom
Seriki News Break:
Seriki's Brother, Two Other Abductees Regain Freedom
Kidnappers release abducted Seriki’s brother, two others in Osun Within Nigeria:
Kidnappers release abducted Seriki’s brother, two others in Osun
Seriki’s Brother, Two Others Abducted In Osun Freed Global Village Extra:
Seriki’s Brother, Two Others Abducted In Osun Freed


   More Picks
1 Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
2 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 22 hours ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa - Benco News, 23 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
6 2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie - See Naija, 10 hours ago
7 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
8 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 6 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info