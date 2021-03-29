Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lil Nas X Releases Unofficial ‘Satan’ Nikes Containing Human Blood
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Rapper Lil Nas X is launching a new line of sneakers with New York-based art collective MSCHF for Satan shoes. The shoes which are customized Nike Air Max ’97s contain a drop of human blood per pair.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

