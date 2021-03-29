Post News
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win
Oyo Gist
- Nigerian Afrobeat singer and Grammy award winning artist, Burna Boy has shared food items to over 300 families in the Kono community in Rivers state in celebration of his Grammy win.
37 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Burna Boy gives out food packs to over 300 families in Rivers to mark Grammy win
Yaba Left Online:
Burna Boy distributes food items to over 300 families in Rivers to celebrate his Grammy win
Correct NG:
Burna Boy distributes food items to over 300 families in Rivers to celebrate his Grammy win
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Burna Boy Distributes Food Items To Over 300 Families In Rivers State
Newzandar News:
Burna distributes food items to over 300 families in Rivers to celebrate his Grammy win
Gist Reel:
Burna Boy shares food items in River state to celebrate his Grammy win
Naija Choice:
Burna Boy Gifts Food Items To Over 300 Families In Ogoniland, Rivers State (Pictures)
FL Vibe:
See Photos of Burna Boy sharing food items in River state to celebrate his Grammy win
More Picks
1
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
20 hours ago
2
OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria On Alert Over Fake COVID-19 Vaccines Shipped To Africa -
Benco News,
21 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari team storms Benue to probe attack on Ortom -
The Cable,
1 day ago
5
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
4 hours ago
6
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
5 hours ago
7
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
8
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
9
“I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
2023: Political experience failed Nigeria, we need compassion – Yul Edochie -
See Naija,
8 hours ago
