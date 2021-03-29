Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I fought for Nigeria’s unity – President Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday narrated how he fought for the unity of Nigeria. He spoke at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano. The President, who participated virtually in the event to mark Tinubu’s 69th birthday, commended the ...

