Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear
News photo Vanguard News  - The Senate has given the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele an ultimatum of seventy- two hours to appear before it to explain. what led to the alleged disappearance of $9.5m interest accrued from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) investment

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

