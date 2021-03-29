Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear Vanguard News - The Senate has given the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele an ultimatum of seventy- two hours to appear before it to explain. what led to the alleged disappearance of $9.5m interest accrued from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) investment



