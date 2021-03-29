Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Drive Industralisation, Buhari Declares
News photo PUO Reports  - President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja launched “The Decade of Gas in Nigeria” with a pledge that his administration would fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialization.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria, a nation of huge gas resources, little oil – Buhari The Nation:
Nigeria, a nation of huge gas resources, little oil – Buhari
Nigeria will fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialisation ― Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria will fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialisation ― Buhari
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy – Buhari The Guardian:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy – Buhari
Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy – Buhari Independent:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy – Buhari
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari Prompt News:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari
Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy – Buhari Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy – Buhari
Gas revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, Buhari declares The Eagle Online:
Gas revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, Buhari declares
Buhari pledges to utilise gas resources to uplift economy News Diary Online:
Buhari pledges to utilise gas resources to uplift economy
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari News Verge:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari Friday Posts:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize Gas Resources to uplift economy – Buhari
Buhari: Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy PM News:
Buhari: Nigeria to fully utilise gas resources to uplift economy
Buhari to Apply Gas to Propel Economy, Drive Industrialisation Business Post Nigeria:
Buhari to Apply Gas to Propel Economy, Drive Industrialisation
Nigeria To Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Buhari Says NPO Reports:
Nigeria To Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Buhari Says
Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy – Buhari The New Diplomat:
Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy – Buhari
Nigeria is gas nation with 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, says Buhari Global Upfront:
Nigeria is gas nation with 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, says Buhari


   More Picks
1 Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Drive Industralisation, Buhari Declares - PUO Reports, 9 hours ago
6 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
9 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info