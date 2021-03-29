Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Idol contestant says Seyi Shay's mean comment broke him emotionally, psychologically
Legit  - Nigerians on social media have blasted singersongwriter, Seyi Shay who is Nigerian Idol contestant, after she told him he wouldn't make money being a singer.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

