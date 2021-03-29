18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Abuja, 3 in Niger The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 25, 2021 arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa and Dawaki Extension, Abuja.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 25, 2021 arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa and Dawaki Extension, Abuja.



