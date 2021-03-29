Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria set to play strategic role in New World Energy Order – Kyari
News photo National Accord  - By MBAFAN ADE, Abuja – As the world transits to cleaner energy, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has affirmed Nigeria’s preparedness to play a [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari Sundiata Post:
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari Prompt News:
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari
Nigeria set to play strategic role in New World Energy Order – Kyari News Diary Online:
Nigeria set to play strategic role in New World Energy Order – Kyari
247 U Reports:
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari Mega News:
Nigeria Set to Play Strategic Role in New World Energy Order – Kyari


   More Picks
1 Speeding driver kills himself and a female pedestrian in a lone accident - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
4 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 Gas Revolution: Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources To Uplift Economy, Drive Industralisation, Buhari Declares - PUO Reports, 9 hours ago
6 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
9 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info