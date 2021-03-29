Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abuja-Kano Road: PDP demands review of N2.12bn per kilometer road cost
News photo See Naija  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate review of the 375 kilometre Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction contract, following the unearthing of corrupt padding in the N797.23 billion recently approved by the Federal Executive ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abuja-Kano road: PDP calls for review of N2:12bn per kilometre cost Vanguard News:
Abuja-Kano road: PDP calls for review of N2:12bn per kilometre cost
Abuja-Kano Road: PDP demands review of N2.12bn per kilometer road cost Daily Post:
Abuja-Kano Road: PDP demands review of N2.12bn per kilometer road cost
PDP alleges Abuja-Kano road project costs N2b per kilometre The Nation:
PDP alleges Abuja-Kano road project costs N2b per kilometre
PDP seeks review of N797bn Abuja–Kano road contract The Guardian:
PDP seeks review of N797bn Abuja–Kano road contract
PDP demands review, probe of N797 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road contract Premium Times:
PDP demands review, probe of N797 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road contract
Abuja-Kano Road: PDP Demands Review Of The Breaking Times:
Abuja-Kano Road: PDP Demands Review Of 'Outrageous' N2.12bn Per Kilometer Road Cost - Breaking Times


   More Picks
1 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 14 hours ago
3 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 8 hours ago
4 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
5 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
6 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info