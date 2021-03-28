Post News
News at a Glance
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie
Instablog 9ja
- They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
2
Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
3
101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria -
The Trent,
1 day ago
4
OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
5
We kidnapped Edo Immigration PPRO and sold her to Fulani herdsmen in Ahor forest – Member of notorious kidnap syndicate -
My Celebrity & I,
1 day ago
6
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
7
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie -
Instablog 9ja,
1 hour ago
8
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
8 hours ago
9
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
10
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
