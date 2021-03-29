Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari
News photo The Nation  - By Alao Abiodun President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday narrated how he fought for the unity of Nigeria during the civil war of 1967 to 1970. He also explained how he saw first-hand the unspeakable horrors of war.

