News at a Glance
How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari
The Nation
- By Alao Abiodun President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday narrated how he fought for the unity of Nigeria during the civil war of 1967 to 1970. He also explained how he saw first-hand the unspeakable horrors of war.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
I fought for Nigeria’s unity – President Buhari
The Cable:
'I saw first-hand horrors of civil war' -- Buhari says Nigeria's unity non-negotiable
Sahara Reporters:
I Fought Civil War To Keep Nigeria United — Buhari
Daily Times:
I fought civil war to keep Nigeria united — Buhari
Naija Loaded:
“I Fought For The Unity Of Nigeria During The Civil War” – Buhari Reveals
Sundiata Post:
How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari
News Of Nigeria:
Buhari: I Fought In The Civil War To Keep Nigeria United
News Wire NGR:
“I fought for the unity of Nigeria during the civil war of 1967 to 1970” – Muhammadu Buhari
Pulse Nigeria:
'We must count our blessings,' Buhari insists Nigerians stronger together than apart
Head Topics:
I fought for Nigeria's unity - President Buhari - Daily Post Nigeria
Osmek News:
I fought for the unity of Nigeria – President Buhari
Republican Nigeria:
President Buhari recounts civil way, says he fought for Nigeria’s unity
Gist 36:
“I Fought For The Unity Of Nigeria During The Civil War”
Naija News:
I Also Fought For Nigeria – Buhari
Nigeria Tunes:
I Fought Civil War To Keep Nigeria United — Buhari
Tori News:
“I Fought For The Unity Of Nigeria During The Civil War" - Buhari
Kemi Filani Blog:
I fought for Nigeria’s unity during the civil war as a soldier – Buhari enjoins secessionists
More Picks
1
Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
2
How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
3
Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares -
Encomium Magazine,
6 hours ago
4
12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
5
Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
6
They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
7
Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna -
Pulse Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win -
Oyo Gist,
16 hours ago
