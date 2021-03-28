Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo
Inside Business Nigeria  -   Four students of Idito Secondary School in Lagelu Local Government area of Oyo state were reportedly killed on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo s...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death The Nation:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death
Pandemonium as tipper crushes 4 students, okada rider in Ibadan The Sun:
Pandemonium as tipper crushes 4 students, okada rider in Ibadan
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death The Eagle Online:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death
PHOTOS: Mob Burns Truck After Crushing Five Students In Ibadan News Break:
PHOTOS: Mob Burns Truck After Crushing Five Students In Ibadan
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo » NEWS
Tragedy As Truck Crushes Four Students, Okada Rider To Death In Oyo Tori News:
Tragedy As Truck Crushes Four Students, Okada Rider To Death In Oyo


   More Picks
1 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
2 Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youths - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
3 101 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria - The Trent, 1 day ago
4 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 We kidnapped Edo Immigration PPRO and sold her to Fulani herdsmen in Ahor forest – Member of notorious kidnap syndicate - My Celebrity & I, 1 day ago
6 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 1 hour ago
8 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
9 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info