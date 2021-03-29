Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Colloquium: I chose Kano to prove Yoruba, Fulani are one —Tinubu
News photo Nigerian Eye  - All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says he chose Kano State as the venue for his 12th colloquium and 69th birthday to prove to Nigerians that the Yoruba and Fulani people are united.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I chose Kano to prove that Yoruba, Fulani are one — Tinubu Vanguard News:
I chose Kano to prove that Yoruba, Fulani are one — Tinubu
Tinubu: My Birthday Held In Kano Because  Ganduje And I Believe In A United Nigeria The Will:
Tinubu: My Birthday Held In Kano Because  Ganduje And I Believe In A United Nigeria
12th Colloquium: Why I Chose Kano For My Birthday – Tinubu Explains KOKO TV Nigeria:
12th Colloquium: Why I Chose Kano For My Birthday – Tinubu Explains
I Chose Kano As My Birthday Colloquium Venue To Show Yoruba, Fulani Are One - Tinubu News Break:
I Chose Kano As My Birthday Colloquium Venue To Show Yoruba, Fulani Are One - Tinubu
Why I Chose Kano For My 12th Colloquium – Tinubu Naija News:
Why I Chose Kano For My 12th Colloquium – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
7 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info