Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Four secondary school students crushed to death in Ibadan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Four pupils of Ejioku Secondary School in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo state have died after a sand-laden truck crushed them to death on Monday March 29.

 



 

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo The Nation:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo
Pandemonium as tipper crushes 4 students, okada rider in Ibadan The Sun:
Pandemonium as tipper crushes 4 students, okada rider in Ibadan
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death The Eagle Online:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo Inside Business Nigeria:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo
PHOTOS: Mob Burns Truck After Crushing Five Students In Ibadan News Break:
PHOTOS: Mob Burns Truck After Crushing Five Students In Ibadan
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Truck crushes four students, Okada rider to death in Oyo » NEWS
Tragedy As Truck Crushes Four Students, Okada Rider To Death In Oyo Tori News:
Tragedy As Truck Crushes Four Students, Okada Rider To Death In Oyo


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
7 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info