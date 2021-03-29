Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“All Nigerians must be born again” – Kano Governor Ganduje
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
“All Nigerians must be born again” – Kano Governor Ganduje
Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that all Nigerians must become born again as far as national integration is Read More >>
“All ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governor Ganduje advises all Nigerians to be born again Legit:
Governor Ganduje advises all Nigerians to be born again
Ganduje: National integration low at the moment The Nation:
Ganduje: National integration low at the moment
Nigeria’s national integration very low, says Ganduje Peoples Daily:
Nigeria’s national integration very low, says Ganduje
All Nigerians Must Be Born Again – Gov. Ganduje KOKO TV Nigeria:
All Nigerians Must Be Born Again – Gov. Ganduje
Ganduje: All Nigerians Must Be Born Again For National Integration The Breaking Times:
Ganduje: All Nigerians Must Be Born Again For National Integration
“All Nigerians must be born again” – Governor Ganduje » NEWS Within Nigeria:
“All Nigerians must be born again” – Governor Ganduje » NEWS


   More Picks
1 12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
2 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 16 hours ago
3 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 9 hours ago
4 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info