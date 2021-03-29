Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki wins again as tribunal dismisses ADP petition
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Again, Obaseki, on Monday, won as state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by ADP against the governor.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaseki triumphs again as tribunal dismisses petition against him Legit:
Obaseki triumphs again as tribunal dismisses petition against him
Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki The Nation:
Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki
Edo Election: Tribunal Dismisses ADP’s Petition, Two Others Challenging Obaseki’s Victory Channels Television:
Edo Election: Tribunal Dismisses ADP’s Petition, Two Others Challenging Obaseki’s Victory
Edo: Obaseki floors ADP, others at tribunal Vanguard News:
Edo: Obaseki floors ADP, others at tribunal
ADP loses petition against Obaseki at Edo election tribunal Business Day:
ADP loses petition against Obaseki at Edo election tribunal
Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki The News Guru:
Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki
Edo: Obaseki Secures Victory In Suit Challenging His Election As Governor Naija News:
Edo: Obaseki Secures Victory In Suit Challenging His Election As Governor


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
3 OMG!! See This Wicked 35-Year-Old Woman Who Killed Her One-Month-Old Baby And Threw The Corpse In River - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
5 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
7 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria vs Lesotho: Iwobi’s COVID-19 test result fake – Rohr - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 “I was in a relationship a month ago” – Don Jazzy finally opens up on his love life (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info