Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I am not a negotiator for bandits - Gumi Gumi, who had on several occasions taken message of peace to bandits in the forests of Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger state, stated this in Kaduna on Monday while playing host to the 8th Assembly Senator of Kaduna Cent
The Nation  - I am not a negotiator for bandits - Gumi

Gumi, who had on several occasions taken message of peace to bandits in the forests of Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger state, stated this in Kaduna on Monday while playing host to the 8th Assembly Senator ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I don’t negotiate for bandits, says Gumi The Guardian:
I don’t negotiate for bandits, says Gumi
I Sahara Reporters:
I'm Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Sheikh Gumi Says
I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Says Gumi Signal:
I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Says Gumi
I Am Not A Negotiator For Bandits — Gumi The Nigeria Lawyer:
I Am Not A Negotiator For Bandits — Gumi
I don’t negotiate for bandits - Gumi The News Guru:
I don’t negotiate for bandits - Gumi
I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits - Gumi Naija News:
I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits - Gumi


   More Picks
1 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 14 hours ago
4 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 8 hours ago
5 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info