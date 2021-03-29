EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Akure Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  on Monday March 29, 2021 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, Ondo State.





Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday March 29, 2021 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, Ondo State.



