12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu
Naija Loaded  - Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday gave the reason he chose Kano as the venue for his 12th colloquium and 69th birthday. He said that he picked Kano to prove that Yoruba and Fulani are one.

5 hours ago
