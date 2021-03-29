Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Osun
News photo The Guardian  - The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested 10 suspected cultists in a hotel in Ikire.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

