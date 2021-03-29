Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ola Aina- The Best Decision I Have Taken Is Picking Nigeria Ahead Of England
The Dabigal Blog  - Fulham defender Ola Aina says his decision to play for Nigeria is the best thing he has done in his career after helping Nigeria qualify for another Africa Cup of Nations. Aina started the 1-0 win over Benin Republic on Saturday but was substituted ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Made The Right Decision To Play For Nigeria Ahead Of England – Aina Complete Sports:
I Made The Right Decision To Play For Nigeria Ahead Of England – Aina
Choosing Nigeria Over England, My Best Career Decision – Ola Aina The Breaking Times:
Choosing Nigeria Over England, My Best Career Decision – Ola Aina
The Best Decision I Have Taken Is Picking Nigeria Ahead Of England- Ola Aina Newzandar News:
The Best Decision I Have Taken Is Picking Nigeria Ahead Of England- Ola Aina
The Best Decision I Have Taken Is Picking Nigeria Ahead Of England- Ola Aina Naija on Point:
The Best Decision I Have Taken Is Picking Nigeria Ahead Of England- Ola Aina
Choosing Nigeria Over England, My Best Career Decision – Ola Aina Online Nigeria:
Choosing Nigeria Over England, My Best Career Decision – Ola Aina


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 22 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 14 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 11 hours ago
5 Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi - Information Nigeria, 14 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 10 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 11 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info