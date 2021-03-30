Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test
Within Nigeria  - The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa and other top officials of the agency have gone through an “impromptu drug integrity test”.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test The Cable:
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test
Marwa, NDLEA Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test This Day:
Marwa, NDLEA Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test The Guardian:
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test
Marwa, Other NDLEA Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test Leadership:
Marwa, Other NDLEA Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test
Marwa, NDLEA top officials undergo drug integrity test The Sun:
Marwa, NDLEA top officials undergo drug integrity test
NDLEA Boss, Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test ⋆ Security The Herald:
NDLEA Boss, Top Officials Undergo Drug Integrity Test ⋆ Security
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test Newsdiaryonline
Pulse Nigeria:
'Charity begins at home,' as top NDLEA officials undergo impromptu drug test
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test Nigerian Eye:
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test Prompt News:
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test The Eagle Online:
NDLEA boss, top officials undergo drug integrity test
Marwa, NDLEA top officials undergo drug integrity test PM News:
Marwa, NDLEA top officials undergo drug integrity test


   More Picks
1 Fayemi salutes Tinubu at 69, says he’s leader of leaders - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
3 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 14 hours ago
4 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 8 hours ago
5 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Tinubu lauds Ganduje’s anti-corruption drive - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info