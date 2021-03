FG Commissions N50 Billion Export Expansion Facility Programme

The programme, a component of the N2.3 trillion Nigeria economic sustainability plan, is ... Biz Watch Nigeria - The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, on Monday, commissioned the N50 billion export expansion facility programme (EEFP) in Abuja.The programme, a component of the N2.3 trillion Nigeria economic sustainability plan, is ...



