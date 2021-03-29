Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG begins dev’t of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones – Minister
Peoples Daily  - Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, says the Federal Government has began development of mineral resources across the six geopolitical zone of the country.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah Vanguard News:
FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah
Nigeria begins development of mineral resources in geopolitical zones — Minister Premium Times:
Nigeria begins development of mineral resources in geopolitical zones — Minister
Nigerian govt to begin development of mineral resources in 6 zones – Minister Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt to begin development of mineral resources in 6 zones – Minister
FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah Prompt News:
FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah
FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
FG begins development of mineral resources in 6 geopolitical zones- Ogah Newsdiaryonline
The Nigerian Government has begun the development of mineral resources across the six geopolitical zone of the country, Tunde Ednut:
The Nigerian Government has begun the development of mineral resources across the six geopolitical zone of the country,


   More Picks
1 12th Colloquium: I Chose Kano To Prove That Yoruba And Fulani Are One – Tinubu - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
2 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 16 hours ago
3 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 9 hours ago
4 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Tinubu and I Have Come a Long Way to Restore and Promote Nigeria’s Democracy – Atiku - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
6 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
7 Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue 5 victims in Kaduna - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info