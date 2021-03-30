Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 48 new COVID-19 infections Monday, lowest since April 20,2020
News photo Global Upfront  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,641.


This is the lowest level since April 20,2020 when Nigeria recorded 38 ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 48 infections -- lowest single-day count in 2021 The Cable:
Daily COVID Tracker: Nigeria records 48 infections -- lowest single-day count in 2021
COVID-19: With 48 new cases, Nigeria records lowest daily infection in five months Premium Times:
COVID-19: With 48 new cases, Nigeria records lowest daily infection in five months
COVID-19 Record In Nigeria Lowest So far As Disease Vanishes Reporters Wall:
COVID-19 Record In Nigeria Lowest So far As Disease Vanishes
Nigeria records lowest daily infection figure in five months TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records lowest daily infection figure in five months
Head Topics:
COVID-19: With 48 new cases, Nigeria records lowest daily infection in five months
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 48 New Cases – Lowest Daily Infection In Five Months Mojidelano:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 48 New Cases – Lowest Daily Infection In Five Months
48 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria; lowest figure in five months Republican Nigeria:
48 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria; lowest figure in five months


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo warns Nigerians visa would be needed to Kano if country breaks up - Lailas News, 21 hours ago
2 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 14 hours ago
3 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
6 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 2 hours ago
7 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 6 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info