Nigeria records 48 new COVID-19 infections Monday, lowest since April 20,2020





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,641. This is the lowest level since April 20,2020 when Nigeria recorded 38 cases.



