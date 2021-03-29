Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi
Information Nigeria  - Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that the Federal Government has borrowed about $2.5billion for the construction of a railway linking Lagos to Ibadan. He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight which ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Lagos-Ibadan Rail: We Have Borrowed $2.5bn From China Exim Bank – Amaechi
Lagos-Ibadan rail: FG borrowed $2.5bn from China - Amaechi Legit:
Lagos-Ibadan rail: FG borrowed $2.5bn from China - Amaechi
OMG!! Amaechi Reveals How Much FG Borrowed From China Exim Bank For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Naija Loaded:
OMG!! Amaechi Reveals How Much FG Borrowed From China Exim Bank For Lagos-Ibadan Rail
Nigeria Has Borrowed $2.5Bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria Has Borrowed $2.5Bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi
Amaechi: We have borrowed $2.6bn from China for Lagos-Ibadan rail PM News:
Amaechi: We have borrowed $2.6bn from China for Lagos-Ibadan rail
FG Has Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi News Break:
FG Has Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project – Amaechi
Lagos-Ibadan Railway: We Have Already Borrowed $2.5bn From China Bank – Amaechi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lagos-Ibadan Railway: We Have Already Borrowed $2.5bn From China Bank – Amaechi
FG borrows $2.5 billion for Lagos-Ibadan railway — Rotimi Amaechi Instablog 9ja:
FG borrows $2.5 billion for Lagos-Ibadan railway — Rotimi Amaechi


   More Picks
1 How I fought for Nigeria’s unity during civil war — Buhari - The Nation, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos govt restricts movement in Surulere over Super Eagles\Lesotho AFCON clash - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 They say I have no political experience, well we don't need political experience anymore -- Yul Edochie - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
4 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 5 hours ago
5 PHOTOS: Attahiru Promises To Rebuild Nigerian Army - Aledeh, 15 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 7 hours ago
7 Alleged Missing $9.5m: Senate gives CBN Governor 72 hours ultimatum to appear - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 255 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja today - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: Burna Boy shares food items to several communities in River state to celebrate his Grammy win - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info