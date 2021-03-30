Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria President Buhari Leaves for Routine Medical Check-up in UK Tuesday
News photo Advent Cable Network Nigeria  - The presidency has announced that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom on Tuesday for medical check-up.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari leaves for medical check-up in UK The Guardian:
Buhari leaves for medical check-up in UK
Buhari proceeds to London on Tuesday for medical check-up Vanguard News:
Buhari proceeds to London on Tuesday for medical check-up
President Buhari jets out to the UK for his routine medical checkup Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Buhari jets out to the UK for his routine medical checkup
President Buhari To Go For Another Medical Checkup In U.K For Two Weeks (Drop Your Well Wishes) Naija Loaded:
President Buhari To Go For Another Medical Checkup In U.K For Two Weeks (Drop Your Well Wishes)
NTA:
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives London for routine medical check-up.
Buhari travels to London for medical check-up Tuesday Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari travels to London for medical check-up Tuesday
President Buhari Leaves For The UK For His Routine Medical Checkup Gist 36:
President Buhari Leaves For The UK For His Routine Medical Checkup
President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For UK Medical Check Up Naija News:
President Buhari Leaves Nigeria For UK Medical Check Up
Buhari To Leave Nigeria Tuesday For Check-Up Aledeh:
Buhari To Leave Nigeria Tuesday For Check-Up
President Buhari Leaves For The UK For His Routine Medical Checkup Tori News:
President Buhari Leaves For The UK For His Routine Medical Checkup


   More Picks
1 Gas Revolution: Nigeria to fully utilize gas resources to uplift economy, drive industrialization, President Buhari declares - Encomium Magazine, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 12 hours ago
3 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 15 hours ago
4 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 7 hours ago
6 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 13 hours ago
7 Comedian Woli Arole releases stunning pre-wedding photos, to tie the knot in April - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
9 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info