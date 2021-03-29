Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How A Governor In Nigeria Stopped His Convoy To Carry Women Fetching Firewood
Benco News  - The internet is buzzing with news of a state governor who halted his convoy, at...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as Governor Zulum stops his convoy to assist women fetching firewood Legit:
Reactions as Governor Zulum stops his convoy to assist women fetching firewood
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos)
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos) Yaba Left Online:
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos)
Zulum stopped convoy along Monguno to lift 12 women fetching firewood TVC News:
Zulum stopped convoy along Monguno to lift 12 women fetching firewood
How Zulum Stopped Convoy Along Monguno To Lift 12 Women Fetching Firewood Independent:
How Zulum Stopped Convoy Along Monguno To Lift 12 Women Fetching Firewood
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos) Lailas News:
Governor Zulum stops his convoy to help women gathering firewood (photos)
PICTURES: Zulum Halts Convoy To Assist Women Fetching Firewood News Break:
PICTURES: Zulum Halts Convoy To Assist Women Fetching Firewood
Zulum Stops His Convoy To Assist Women Fetching Firewood (Photos) Naija News:
Zulum Stops His Convoy To Assist Women Fetching Firewood (Photos)
The moment Governor Zulum stopped his convoy to help women gathering firewood Instablog 9ja:
The moment Governor Zulum stopped his convoy to help women gathering firewood
Borno Governor, Prof Zulum Stops Convoy To Give Lift To 12 Girls Fetching Firewood – AutoReportNG AutoReport NG:
Borno Governor, Prof Zulum Stops Convoy To Give Lift To 12 Girls Fetching Firewood – AutoReportNG
The Moment Governor Zulum Stopped His Convoy To Help Women Gathering Firewood (Photos) Tori News:
The Moment Governor Zulum Stopped His Convoy To Help Women Gathering Firewood (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 15 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 18 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
5 “If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit - Naija Diary, 16 hours ago
6 Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 15 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 15 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 17 hours ago
10 It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women - My Celebrity & I, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info