Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Comedian Arole, set to tie the knot with his lady, Yemi😍
News photo Gist Reel  - Comedian Arole, set to tie the knot with his lady, Yemi😍

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Comedian Arole set to tie the knot with his lover, Yemi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Comedian Arole set to tie the knot with his lover, Yemi
Comedian Woli Arole set to tie the knot with his lover, Yemi Yaba Left Online:
Comedian Woli Arole set to tie the knot with his lover, Yemi
Comedian Woli Arole Set To Wed His Lover, Yemi (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Comedian Woli Arole Set To Wed His Lover, Yemi (Photos)
Comedian Arole set to tie the knot with his Fiance, Yemi Inside Business Nigeria:
Comedian Arole set to tie the knot with his Fiance, Yemi
Comedian Arole, set to tie the knot with his lady, Yemi Instablog 9ja:
Comedian Arole, set to tie the knot with his lady, Yemi
Comedian, Arole Set To Tie The Knot With His Lover, Yemi Naija Diary:
Comedian, Arole Set To Tie The Knot With His Lover, Yemi


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 20 hours ago
2 BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine - Salone, 23 hours ago
3 Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
5 I begged Niger Republic to let Nigeria construct free railway for them – Amaechi - Nigerian Eye, 17 hours ago
6 PDP attack Buhari over routine medical trip to UK, label him a failure - Republican Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for  suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. - EFCC, 19 hours ago
8 Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip - Fresh News, 20 hours ago
9 Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
10 President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info