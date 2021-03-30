Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian woman says her landlord served her quit notice because he has issues with the way she dresses.
Gist Reel
- Nigerian woman says her landlord served her quit notice because he has issues with the way she dresses.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerian woman says landlord served her quit notice because he has issue with the way she dresses
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian Lady rants, says her landlord served her quit notice because he has issue with the way she dresses
My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Woman Says Landlord Served her Quit Notice Because he has Issue with the Way She Dresses
Tunde Ednut:
Nigerian woman claims her landlord served her quit notice because he has issue with the way she dresses
Instablog 9ja:
Lady cries out after her landlord reportedly served her quit notice because of her dressing
Newzandar News:
Nigerian woman says landlord served her quit notice because he has issue with the way she dresses
Gist 36:
“My Landlord Is Issuing Me Quit Notice Because He Has An Issue With The Way I Dress”- Nigerian Lady Cries Out
Salone:
UKWU !!!: Naija Girl says landlord served her quit notice because he has issue with the way she dresses (Photos)
Tori News:
"My Landlord Is Issuing Me Quit Notice Because He Has An Issue With The Way I Dress"- Nigerian Lady Cries Out
More Picks
1
Nigeria's Minister Of Transportation Amaechi Says Nigeria Borrowed $2.6bn From China For Lagos-Ibadan Rail -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
15 hours ago
2
BREAKING – Lai Mohammed Says: Brands Running Adverts On CNN, Others To Pay ₦100,000 Fine -
Salone,
18 hours ago
3
Formidable force - Army boss explains how his vision will rebuild Nigerian military -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
Scores feared dead as suspected herdsmen attack Ebonyi communities -
Daily Times,
10 hours ago
5
“If It’s Kim Or Your Riri Or Beyoncé Now, You Will Be Hearing Aww, So Hot” – Toyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged For Wearing A Raunchy Nun Outfit -
Naija Diary,
16 hours ago
6
Marwa, NDLEA directors undergo ‘impromptu’ drug test -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraud Suspect Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday March 26, 2021 arrested one Queen Jonathan, for suspected internet fraud in Oghara, Delta State. -
EFCC,
15 hours ago
8
Buhari, Lawan Hold Crucial Meeting Before UK Medical Trip -
Fresh News,
15 hours ago
9
Postpone your training of new recruits because of Ramadan– Islamic group tells Nigerian Army -
Nigerian Eye,
17 hours ago
10
It is More Important to be Respected than Liked – Burna Boy’s Mum, Bose Ogulu, Dishes Some Wise Words to Women -
My Celebrity & I,
24 hours ago
One moment please...