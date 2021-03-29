Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burna Boy is my favourite Afrobeat singer – Man United’s Marcus Rashford reveals
Correct NG  - Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has publicly declared his love for Nigerian afrobeat singer, Burna Boy. According to the English player, the Grammy award winner is his favourite Afrobeat artiste among all others.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

